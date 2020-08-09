Bella Thorne struts in a tiny bikini while on beach vacation with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo

IN a sultry new video, Bella Thorne showed of her fit figure while strutting in a tiny Dior bikini on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 22-year-old actress took turns catwalking and posing for the camera, with the sun setting behind her.

Bella shared the video on Instagram on Friday night, tagging it at the Auberge Collection’s Esperanza resort.

In the caption, she revealed she took the footage herself by putting her phone on of the swings on the beach.

“Hello!,” she added, along with a few heart eyes emojis.

The more than 23 million fans following the starlet got a closer look at the designer swimsuit, as well as Bella’s toned body, when she shared a few snaps on Saturday.

She shared four photos and asked, “Which one?”

The first featuerd the Disney Channel alum from the waist up and smiling, while the second was a full-body shot of the Infamous star looking up and away from the camera.

In the third picture, Bella bent over a bit to show off her cleavage, while smiling just off to the side.

The final shot was a sweet photo of her and her shirtless Italian boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, holding onto each other, with parts of their heads cut off from the frame.

Fans flooded the comments to say “all of them” were “gorgeous” and asked if she could be any “hotter.”

Ben commented to jokingly tell his girlfriend: “Still mad you have abs without working out”

The former Masked Singer contestant also shared videos from her night on Friday celebrating best friend and ex love Bella Pendergast’s birthday on her Instagram Stories.

The two had fun making sushi together, along with some other friends, including Bella Thorne’s former Famous in Love co-star, Charlie DePew, and her sister, Dani.

As Bella was hanging out with her pals in the videos and Ben was nowhere in the snapshots, her new bikini shots were likely banked when she was in Cabo with him at the end of last month.

The two spent a week on a luxury yacht off the coast of Mexico after spending five months apart due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

They’ve been dating since early 2019, when they were first spotted together putting on some cute PDA in San Diego, California.

The 25-year-old singer – one half of duo Benji & Fede – and Bella, 22, regularly share their life together on social media.

In January, they sparked engagement rumors when Bella posted a picture of Benjamin alongside three diamond ring emojis.

Bella previously dated Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, Mod Sun and YouTube star Tana Mongeau.