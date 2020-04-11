Beloved Golden Girls star Betty White, 98, ‘spending all of her time inside’

Betty White has been closely following the Centers for Disease Control’s advisement to remain in self-isolation amid the coronavirus crisis.

To stay safe during the pandemic, the 98-year-old beloved American icon is wisely limiting any contact with others to avoid contracting the virus.

The Golden Girls star remains in ‘good health’ and is ‘relaxing through her quarantine’ at her residence in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported White’s ‘essential errands, like groceries, are being taken care of for her so she never has to leave the house.’

Additionally, the legendary actress is ‘only coming in contact with people being equally cautious of the virus’ and respect her state’s stay-at-home orders.

Two weeks ago, a representative for the veteran actress issued a statement to NBC’s Today to reassure her fans, ‘Betty White is fine.’

Concern for White spread largely on Twitter following the news Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus.

One fan tweeted: ‘PLEASE quarantine #BettyWhite. I’ll send all my sanitizer if it means keeping out national treasure safe #CoronavirusOutbreak.’

The pioneer of television’s career, which has spanned 80 years, has lasted longer than any other entertainer.

She started out in 1939 just month after graduating from Beverly Hills High School and her first jobs were on local TV and radio in Los Angeles.

She has been nominated for eight Emmys and has won three, two for her work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and one for The Golden Girls.

In her later years, she continued to win over a new generation of TV viewers, starring on the ABC primetime series Boston Legal from 2005 to 2008 and the TV Land sitcom Hot In Cleveland from 2010 to 2015.

Her most recent role was as part of the voice cast for last year’s Toy Story 4.