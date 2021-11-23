‘Below Deck’: Heather Chase – ‘I Felt Beneath Her in a Far More Personal Way,’ Fraser Olender Recalls (Exclusive) ‘Below Deck’: Heather Chase – ‘I Felt Beneath Her in a Far More Personal Way,’ Fraser Olender

Heather Chase – ‘I Felt Beneath Her in a Far More Personal Way,’ Fraser Olender Recalls (Exclusive) ‘Below Deck’: Heather Chase – ‘I Felt Beneath Her in a Far More Personal Way,’ Fraser Olender

Fraser Olender recalled feeling very beneath Heather Chase from Below Deck early in the season, and he recalled feeling very beneath Chase in a personal way.

Olender also didn’t believe Chase was doing her job properly, which added to his anxiety on the boat.

While he described Jessica Albert as a “wonderful girl,” he didn’t see her putting in the same amount of effort.

“I’m really at odds with Heather,” he admitted.

“And then, to be honest, there’s a point where Jess really irritates me because she doesn’t move a muscle.”

She’s a fantastic young lady.

Carrying your crewmate’s weight is extremely exhausting.”

He went on to say, “It was extremely stressful.”

“And listen, we made it through.”

It gets worse, then better.”

However, he stated that the interior team needed time to work through their issues.

He replied, “Well, Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

“It takes a while.

We have our differences, and you’ll see how we go about figuring out how to work it out in the coming episodes because we can’t go on like this.

Moreover, things change.

I’m not going to say it’s in a good way, but things change, and it’s exciting.”

He explained, “I understand when you first get on board, we don’t know where the knives and forks are.”

“I’m looking for the cups and placemats.

We also had a charter scheduled in a few hours.

As a result, things were tense.

And I recognize the importance of everyone pitching in.

I had no qualms about pitching in across the board.”

He explained, “That wasn’t my problem.”

“My problem was that I felt like I had to do everything on my own.

And I didn’t see Jess once because she was in the laundry, and from what I could see, Heather wasn’t quite pulling her weight.”

Fraser from ‘Below Deck’ Reveals His Sweet Relationship With Jake Foulger – He’ll ‘Be in My Heart’ (Exclusive)

“I was just frustrated,” he explained.

“I think that’s what pushed me to retaliate against her.”

It was also the manner in which she expected me to act.

It was just so… I felt so low…

