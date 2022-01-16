‘Below Deck’: Kate Chastain Explains Why She Couldn’t Return to ‘Real’ Yachting Following the Show

‘Below Deck’: Kate Chastain Explains Why She Couldn’t Go Back to ‘Real’ Yachting After the Show

Former chief stew Kate Chastain admitted that it was difficult to return to a regular schedule on a yacht after being on Below Deck.

Chastain served as the chief stew for six seasons and quickly gained a large following.

While she attempted to return to yachting off camera, she admitted that being a chief stew without a camera in tow was actually more difficult.

Thankfully, after leaving the show, she went into event planning and has been booked solid for years.

When Chastain was cast in Below Deck, she said she was ready to leave yachting.

On the Yung Flamingo Club podcast, she admitted, “You know, I had been working on yachts long enough where I was just over it.”

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do after college, so I decided to work on a yacht, earn some money, and then figure it out.”

And it was fantastic.

But I’ve been doing it for something like six years.

I thought to myself, “OK, I’ve been there and done that.”

“What do we do now?”

“It was a really cool way to do the show,” she went on to say.

“I could continue doing what I was doing, but in a different, more exciting way.”

I also tried working on a yacht before the first season aired.

And, you know, it’s just less exciting to try to do the same job without a production team of 70 following you around after you’ve filmed a reality show about your job.

It was aggravating that no one noticed me brushing my teeth.”

When guests wanted selfies with Chastain, she remembered how strange it felt to be back as a stew.

“I think I took one freelance job as a favor to a friend when the first season aired,” she remembered.

“And the yacht owners asked, ‘Can we get a selfie with you?’ And I said, ‘Sure, but I have to make your Bloody Mary first.’ It was just too awkward.”

It had just gotten to be too much.”

I’ve made up my mind pic.twitter.comVElbncMUqh

She even surprised yacht owners who were huge fans of Below Deck.

“It was a really great moment for me,” she explained. “It’s actually depressing, but I’d been on for a few seasons.”

“The captain of this yacht…”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.