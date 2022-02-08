‘Below Deck’: Nightwind II by Wes O’Dell in St. Louis

Wes O’Dell’s Nightwind II in St. Louis is titled “Below Deck.”

Below Deck’s Deckhand Wes O’Dell runs Nightwind II Charters, a sailing yacht excursion company that could be ideal for fans looking for adventure in beautiful St. Lucia.

O’Dell is a sailing yacht captain, and his Instagram is brimming with stunning photos of Nightwind II. His sailing yacht offers a more intimate setting than My Seanna or even Parsifal III, plus he has extensive knowledge of the area and has spent time in the Caribbean.

Vacationers can inquire about reservations and open dates by calling Nightwind II Charters at (904) 347-9319 or emailing [email protected]

On the Nightwind II Facebook page, fans have already raved about the charters.

“Thanks for a great day Captain Wes and first mate Mallory, a great team! The Missouri and Illinois group!” wrote one very satisfied customer.

“Wes and Sam were terrific, and we had an amazing day with them,” said another.

A fantastic day of sailing and snorkeling is highly recommended.

On October 25, I’m looking forward to seeing Wes on Below Deck.”

In the comments section of the Nightwind II page, a number of visitors inquired about how to book an excursion.

O’Dell requested that people send him an email or call him.

A quick look at Nightwind II’s Instagram feed is enough to get you started.

O’Dell filled it with photos of sunsets and nature, as well as images of families having a good time on the boat.

Vacationers can book day and sunset charters, according to the company’s website.

“Alaunt of Corfe, formerly Nightwind II.”

Southern Ocean Shipyard built this 53-foot Gallant in 1968.

Van de Stadt came up with the design for Hull.

Charters are available during the day and at sunset.”

O’Dell shared a few videos of what passengers can expect when they book a sunset cruise.

“Best place to watch the sunset,” he wrote alongside a video of a peaceful sail as the sun set.

He also shared video and photos from a sailing lesson he gave a couple over the summer.

He included photos of some of the delicious food and drinks he serves on the boat.

Wesley O’Dell shared a post…

