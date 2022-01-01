The Best Hangover Treatments from ‘Below Deck’ Yachties and Bravolebs

‘Below Deck’ Yachties and Bravolebs Share the Best Hangover Treatments

After a long night of partying, Below Deck yachties know how to quickly recover.

However, many Bravolebs do as well.

After a big send-off in 2021, here’s some advice on how to get out of bed and greet 2022.

Chef Ben Robinson of Below Deck enjoys spicy food to help him get moving after a night of drinking.

When it comes to eating spicy food when he has a hangover, he says, “I just really love it.”

“I love citrus,” he added.

Spice is one of my favorite things.

I’m sure I’ll be able to eat it first thing in the morning.

I used to get a really spicy conch salad in the morning in the Bahamas, and it would just blow the hangover right out [laughs]! And there’s something about these combination flavors that just invigorate me.”

“And I just adore the backstories,” he added.

“It piques my interest, as well as the interest of others, because citrus is an antibacterial.”

So it’s just a lot of fun, and it connects a lot of dots with cooking science.”

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules have revealed that they enjoy a fizzy mocktail made with Alka-Seltzer, ginger syrup, and lavender honey.

Sandoval also came up with a mocktail that can be served with or without alcohol.

“If you’re going to have cocktails, go with fresh juices, particularly watermelon and cucumber,” he advised.

“They keep everyone hydrated because they have so much water in them.”

cheers, pumpies! pic.twitter.comF1NnMQahN7 it’s (hashtag)pumprules tuesday! you know the vibes!

Season 9 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ begins filming as Tom Sandoval admits he’s having trouble staffing TomTom (exclusive)

“It’s simple, and I like carbonated beverages,” he continued.

“You take a spiked seltzer and muddle raspberries, blueberries, and maybe some citrus,” says the author. “Then you mix the fruit with some vodka or tequila and top it off with the seltzer.”

It simply transforms the seltzer into something more fruity and ups the ante.”

Pinky’s Lemonade was also created by Madix.

“I love anything lemony,” she said.

“Like Pinky’s Lemonade, which was actually a drink I made for Pride many years ago.”

Jackie Warner, who has appeared on Bravo shows such as Work Out and Thintervention, recommends chugging lemon water and stretching.

“If you have a hangover, the best medicine is…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

it’s #pumprules tuesday! you know the vibes cheers, pumpies! pic.twitter.com/F1NnMQahN7

— Ariana Fancy As F*ck Madix (@ariana2525) November 9, 2021

Whos the mysterious photographer?? Selfie time! #celebrityselfie Stay pic.twitter.com/yGTwiMJgmI

— Chef Ben Robinson (@BenRobinsonChef) October 5, 2017

#TopChef judge @GailSimmons on her new spin-off #TopChefAmateurs: “It was like food for the soul.” #WWHLpic.twitter.com/KQKFmJ01SE

— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) July 2, 2021