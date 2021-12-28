Below Deck’s Captain Sandy and Leah Shafer Talk About the Future: “I’m Gonna Be With Her Forever” (Exclusive)

As they build a future together, Captain Sandy Yawn of Below Deck Mediterranean and his girlfriend Leah Shafer said they plan to get engaged someday.

They’ve been dating for three years and hope to move to Florida and get married one day.

When it came to marriage, Yawn said, “I say yes.”

“However, Leah says, ‘Well, her divorce is just final.’

She’s wary.

“I understand.”

Shafer said she doesn’t need a marriage certificate to remind her she’s the happiest she’s ever been in love, even if she isn’t quite ready to say “I do” again.

“That move will have to be made by Sandy,” Shafer predicted.

“And it’ll have to be really well-planned, amazing, and big,” she joked. “Come in on a parachute.”

Yawn laughed as he remembered the big proposal.

However, Shafer stated.

“Because I love her, I’d have a weed wrapped around my finger.”

It didn’t matter that I had the big ring.

And I adore her and know I’ll be with her for the rest of my life.”

Meanwhile, Yawn and Shafer are working on their home and running their businesses in Jacksonville, Florida.

“We’re still working on the house in Florida, around Jacksonville,” Shafer explained.

“[Daughter] Lolo has two years of school left, so after she graduates, we’ll relocate to Florida.”

I’m working on expanding Hydralounge and possibly turning it into a franchise.

And one in Florida is something I’d like to do.

So that’s what I’m thinking of when I say consistent income.

I’m a huge fan of the cosmetics industry.

And I’ll never stop singing.”

Is Captain Sandy Prepared to Propose to Leah Shafer on ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’?

“Honestly,” Yawn said, “it’s like just living.”

“You can get caught up in a lot of different things and wonder, ‘Wait a minute, what’s really important here?’ You know, what’s really important is spending quality time with your family, loved ones, and animals.”

And, you know, Leah and I decided, “Hey, let’s spend money on experiences instead of things,” so we’re going to Aspen for New Year’s.

After that,

