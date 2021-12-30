Below Deck’s Chef Ben refers to Chef Rachel as “a Handful” and says, “I Appreciate Her.”

Chef Ben from Below Deck refers to Chef Rachel as “a Handful” and expresses his gratitude by saying, “I Appreciate Her.”

Chef Ben Robinson may have been competitive when he met chef Rachel Hargrove from Below Deck, but he recently expressed his admiration for her and believes she is a talented chef.

When she introduced Hargrove and Robinson, former chief stew Kate Chastain recalled how they immediately began talking shop.

She recalled, “I introduced them after I worked with Ben on the first season [of Below Deck]!”

After that, she joked that introducing them was a “big mistake” on her part.

Robinson expressed his admiration for Hargrove and stated that he has nothing but admiration for her.

He recently said on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, “I actually know Rachel a little bit.”

“She’s a pain in the neck.

I admire her.

“I don’t have anything bad to say about her,” Robinson continued. “I mean, I know how stressful that job is.”

She’s in a lot of pain.

And, to be honest, I think she’s a pretty good chef.”

Robinson and Hargrove met for the first time, according to Chastain.

She explained, “Rachel was here, so I came to see Rachel.”

“Let’s go see my buddy Ben,” I said.

I made a huge blunder.

It was as if I had vanished.

I wasn’t there anymore, and it felt like I was watching a fight.

‘Oh, do you do gastric molecular or molecular gastronomy?’ I’m like, ‘You’re both really good!’ It’s like musicians, you know? One isn’t always better than the other.

It’s simply a matter of musical styles.”

Despite the fact that they were a little competitive during that meeting, Chastain believes they liked each other.

She explained, “Like they both play different kinds of music and are both supremely talented.”

“Well, they get along, but it’s a fierce rivalry,” she continued.

They have the ability to laugh as well as banter.

And I believe they take pleasure in the competition.”

The Early Series of ‘Below Deck’ Could Be Chef Ben’s Cooking Show (Exclusive) According to the Producers of ‘Below Deck,’ the Early Series Could Be Chef Ben’s Cooking Show.

Hargrove’s cuisine also appeals to Chastain.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: chefs’ personalities and temperaments are as flavored as the dishes they prepare,” she said.

“Rachel’s cooking is incredibly intense.”

Robinson told Kate Casey, the host of the podcast, what he finds “intense.”

