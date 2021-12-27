Below Deck’s Kate Chastain remembers being “the Worst Third Stew Ever” – “I Was Not Good”

Kate Chastain, the former chief stew of Below Deck, recalled being a terrible third stew when she first started in yachting, to the point where she had to apologize to her former chief stew for being “such a brat.”

“I wasn’t very good when I first started.”

She confessed, “I was the worst third stew ever.”

“You want me to work more than eight hours?” I asked.

During those early days, Chastain recalled protesting by staying in the laundry room.

But, today, she’s reunited with her former first chief stew and is friends with him.

“We’re very good friends because when I first got my chief stew job, I think you think the job above you, like ‘I’d be so good at that,'” she said.

“And then you’re like, ‘Wow, there’s a lot more I didn’t even know.’ I apologized in an email to her.”

I was like, ‘I’m really sorry.’ Years later, I was like, ‘I’m really sorry.’

I used to be such a brat.

‘This is extremely difficult.’

“Before I became a chief stew, I used to think, ‘Oh my gosh, that job is so simple.’

“And then I became a chief stew, and there were so many things that I didn’t realize had to be done,” she added on Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

During the final season of Below Deck, Chastain reflected on that first job.

Chastain left Below Deck after an unusually rocky season 7 after appearing on the series since season 2.

After being verbally and nearly physically assaulted by bosun Ashton Pienaar during the season, Chastain left for a short time.

During that season, she also had an epiphany when she met the first boat she worked on.

“That was my first boat, and I’ve been wanting to see that boat for ten years,” she confessed.

“I’d never seen it before.

It was literally a full circle when I saw it at the end of the season on this weird-ass small dock in Thailand.

“It was probably a half-circle around the world.”

She made the decision that it was time to look into new career options.

“I just turned 37, and I’m not sure when I’ll be ready…

