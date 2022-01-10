Ben Affleck Addresses His One Fear About the “Sad Affleck” Meme

Ben Affleck Addresses His Concerns About the “Sad Affleck” Meme

Although Ben Affleck may not mind that a “funny” viral video of himself from a 2016 interview is making the rounds, the actor recently spoke out about the impact on his children.

Ben Affleck may be amused by his status as a meme, but he has one serious concern.

The actor became a viral sensation in 2016 after his melancholy expression during the Batman v Superman press tour.

Looking back now, it’s just one example of the enormous amount of attention (both good and bad) he’s gotten.

“I got to a point where [public perception]was so different from who I am,” he told the Los Angeles Times recently.

Despite the lighthearted nature of his meme, Ben was concerned about his children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.

“The difficult part was when my kids got older and started seeing the internet for themselves,” he said.

“Even the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme amused me.

Nobody hasn’t felt that way at a junket, right?

But then my kids see it, and I think to myself, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or are they going to be worried about me?’ That’s tough.”

But, as Ben pointed out, thanks to advice from a therapist in the early 2000s, he’s been able to move forward with less anxiety.

He admitted, “I was having a lot of trouble.”

“Every day, people were writing vicious, awful, hateful things about me, and it started to affect me.”

“What I find about criticism is that if you can look at it honestly and take in what resonates with you, then the rest of it can be let go,” the therapist explained. “And that was a process that got me into directing and gave me the confidence to start doing that.”

Ben is in a much better place now, having been open about his personal life, including his subsequent divorce and sobriety journey.

“I’m really happy now, and I feel great,” the superstar told the publication, referring to his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez in 2021.

“I’m not perfect,” she admits.

I don’t always get it right.

But I wake up happy with the decisions I made the day before, and if I don’t, I address…

