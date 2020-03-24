Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Spotted Kissing During PDA-Filled Walk

Sparks clearly continue to fly between Ben Affleckand Ana de Armas.

The new Hollywood pair, who were initially romantically linked earlier this month, appear to be happily going steady as the world hunkers down during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the two were spotted outside in Calif. with the Knives Out star’s dog. There was also some PDA during the seemingly playful outing as they were captured embracing in a kiss during their stroll.

According to a source, “Ben and Ana are quarantined at his house, where they have been together since returning from Costa Rica. They have a simple daily routine which includes walking Ana’s dog and ordering food, which gets delivered by Postmates. Every other day, Ben has been visiting his kids and Ana stays behind at the house.”

The source described, “Ben and Ana look like total lovebirds. They laugh together and share funny stories. She is very nurturing and he seems to love that. They can’t get enough of each other. After days of being quarantined and never leaving each others’ sides, they are still laughing, smiling, kissing and hugging.”

In early March, the pair, who star as a married couple in the upcoming thriller Deep Water, were spotted together in the actress’ native Cuba.

Shortly after, they jetted off to Costa Rica for a beachside vacation.

“They are without a doubt a couple,” an eyewitness told E! News at the time of the trip. “They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot. They look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other. Ben seems blissfully happy and giddy. He can’t stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly is very into Ana.”

“They have been staying at their home on the beach relaxing,” the eyewitness said. “The weather has been very hot and they are trying to stay cool inside. They’ve been coming out for sunset walks each day and look very happy together.”

Judging by these newest shots, the happiness continues.