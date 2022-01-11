Ben Affleck expresses concern about the impact of the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme on his children.

Ben Affleck is a well-known actor who frequently appears in the press.

Affleck has even become a meme in the internet age.

The “Sad Affleck” meme, which consists of photos of the actor wearing various sad expressions, is one of Affleck’s most popular memes.

Although Affleck himself is unconcerned about the meme, he is concerned about its impact on his children.

The meme was inspired by an interview with Ben Affleck in 2016, during which he was promoting the film Batman v. Superman.

Henry Cavill co-stars as Superman in Dawn of Justice.

While Cavill was discussing the film’s mixed reviews, Affleck sat in silence, his face solemn.

Later, a fan remixed the clip with Simon and Garfunkel’s “The Sounds of Silence.”

The video was dubbed “Sad Affleck” and has amassed tens of millions of views on YouTube.

Since then, whenever Affleck is seen looking sad, netizens have been reminded of the meme.

For example, Page Six reported in June 2021 that Affleck resurrected the meme when he appeared disheveled while leaving Jennifer Lopez’s house.

He talks about how to manage one’s public image, including online fame.

"When my kids see the 'Sad Affleck' meme, I think, 'Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or do they have to worry about me?'"

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Affleck discussed the public’s perception of him and how some of it might affect his children.

“I got to a point where [public perception]was so dissimilar to who I am that I just stopped reading and caring,” Affleck explained.

“But the difficult part came when my kids got older and started seeing the internet for themselves.”

“Even the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme — that was funny to me,” he continued.

Nobody hasn’t had that experience at a junket, after all.

But then my kids see it, and I think to myself, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or are they going to be worried about me?’ That’s tough.”

In addition, contrary to the meme, Affleck stated that he is content with his life.

“I’m really happy right now,” he said.

“I’m not without flaws….

