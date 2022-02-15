Ben Affleck Gave Jennifer Lopez a Special Present

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have continued to show their affection for one another.

Lopez revealed that for Valentine’s Day, Affleck gave her a very special gift.

What she revealed is as follows.

In the year 2021, Lopez and Affleck reconnected.

Lopez was engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez before she rekindled her relationship with Affleck.

Lopez and Affleck first met on the set of Gigli in 2001.

Lopez was married at the time to dancer Cris Judd, but the couple divorced in 2003.

After that relationship ended, Lopez and Affleck began dating.

They did, however, call it quits in 2004.

In 2004, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony.

In 2014, they got divorced.

Lopez claims that Affleck gave her a valuable gift.

Her boyfriend created a special music video for her song “On My Way,” which is featured in her film Marry Me, she revealed.

“On My Way: The Remix” is the title of the video, which shows clips from the couple’s relationship from the beginning to the present.

“Watching [the video]made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and how true love, when it’s real, can last forever,” Lopez says [via People].

“This has completely melted my heart.”

Lopez also stated that she would normally only share something like this with her closest friends, but she decided to share the video with her fans.

She calls Affleck’s gift “very special and personal,” and she planned to show it only to her “inner circle” at first.

Lopez discussed her upcoming film and personal life during an interview on the Today show.

Lopez was asked if she would ever marry again by host Hoda Kotb.

She didn’t seem certain, but she insisted on believing in love.

Lopez tells Kotb, “I don’t know.”

“I suppose so.”

You know I’ve always been a romantic.

I’ve had a few marriages.

I’m still a firm believer in happily ever after.”

Affleck describes his relationship with Lopez as “beautiful” in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. He didn’t go into detail about how they rekindled their romance, but he did express his gratitude.

He expresses gratitude for the opportunity to have a second chance at love.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate in my life…”

