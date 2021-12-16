Ben Affleck Is Furious About Frank Remarks About Jennifer Garner’s Marriage

Ben Affleck discussed his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner in a recent interview with Howard Stern, blaming her for many of his alcohol problems.

“We took our time, made a decision, and grew apart,” Affleck said.

“We had a failed marriage.

This occurs.

It’s someone I admire and respect, but I shouldn’t be married to anymore.”

“Then we said, ‘You know what? We tried,'” she continued.

We tried because we had kids,'” he continued, “and then both of us felt like, ‘We don’t want this to be the model of marriage that our kids see.'” Affleck claimed that if he and Garner had stayed married, he would have continued to struggle with his alcoholism.

“Part of why I started drinking alcohol was because I was trapped,” he explained.

Many on Twitter reacted angrily to the suggestion that Garner was the reason Affleck began drinking, pointing out that his first stint in rehab was in 2001, several years before they began dating.

In 2018, she also took him to rehab, despite the fact that they had divorced years before.

“I was rooting for Ben Affleck, but blaming his drinking on Jennifer Garner’s marriage is ridiculous,” tweeted author Roxane Gay.

“She dried his a– several times after they broke up!”

Mmmmmm…

He should probably go to a meeting.”

On principle, if I were a Dunkin’ Donuts employee, I would refuse to serve Ben Affleck https:t.con9ayeVmN0g

Another Twitter user noted, “Ben Affleck and Chris Pratt prove more and more each day that Jennifer Garner and Anna Faris were the true winners in their respective relationships.”

“Let’s destroy all this goodwill,” he said after seeing all the love and memes. https:t.cop15yz9DKNT

Many people on Twitter also shared clips from previous interviews in which Garner was more gracious in her treatment of her ex-husband.

Ben Affleck can do 100 interviews about Jennifer Garner, but she only needs one to destroy him pic.twitter.comhnZwIkkg2F

Consider how much kinder Jennifer Garner has been to Ben Affleck than he deserved https:t.coxgdrioGV9qpic.twitter.como1yhEk3l66

Ben Affleck: If I had stayed married to Jennifer Garner, I would have’still’ been drinkingJennifer Garner: *assists him in rehab…

