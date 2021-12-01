Ben Affleck Opens Up About Reuniting with Jennifer Lopez After Almost 20 Years

Ben Affleck Opens Up About Reuniting With Jennifer Lopez After Nearly 20 Years

Ben Affleck recently opened up about reuniting with his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez nearly 20 years after their high-profile romance ended.

For the December issue of WSJ Magazine, Affleck spoke with journalist Michael Hainey about rekindling the flame between himself and Lopez.

Affleck said, “It’s definitely beautiful to me.”

The actor continued, “across all facets of my life now, one of the things that I really value is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.”

It’s also a compelling story.

It’s a fantastic story.

And who knows, maybe one day I’ll tell you about it.

“And then I’ll light it on fire,” Affleck joked. The Tender Bar star also spoke about how he feels about his current situation, saying, “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances.”

In the new film “The Tender Bar,” Ben Affleck plays Uncle Charlie, a bartender and loving mentor figure to a boy whose father is largely absent.

“I felt like I was talking to my younger self in a lot of scenes,” he says.

“Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from our failures,” Affleck continued.

The second chance is the one thing you absolutely must have in order to take advantage of the opportunities that come with it.

That’s something I’ve tried to capitalize on.

I haven’t always been successful, but when I have, it has turned out to be one of the most important aspects of my life.”

After meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli, Lopez and Affleck began dating in the early 2000s.

The couple’s relationship, dubbed “Bennifer,” was the subject of numerous headlines and intense media scrutiny, resulting in paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around all the time.

They broke up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that Affleck didn’t feel comfortable continuing their relationship because of the constant press coverage.

Lopez married and had two children with singer Marc Anthony after the couple divorced.

She later divorced Anthony in 2011 and went on to have an on-again, off-again relationship…

