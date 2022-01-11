Ben Affleck reveals that his three children “relentlessly mock” his film “Armageddon.”

It’s safe to say that Ben Affleck’s three children aren’t the biggest fans of his films.

Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9, have all seen 1998’s Armageddon, according to the 49-year-old actor in an Entertainment Weekly interview on Tuesday, January 11.

“It’s funny because that’s the one movie of mine that my kids have watched and will kind of all admit to liking even though they relentlessly mock it, and me,” the Oscar winner joked.

‘Are you driving a tank to the moon?’

The Town “won’t even be watched” by Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s kids, he added.

One of Gigli’s daughters has seen his 2003 film with Jennifer Lopez, which she describes as “ableist and disgusting.”

“How we see things has changed a little bit, or a lot in some cases,” the California native explained.

Things that appeared to work at the time don’t in retrospect.”

Damon, 51, added that his children “won’t watch” his shows.

(Jason Bourne’s wife, Luciana Barroso, has three daughters: Isabella, 15, Gia, 13, and Stella, 11.)

Affleck most recently starred in George Clooney’s film The Tender Bar, which was released on Amazon Prime last month.

“I think it’s hard to overestimate the degree to which a director’s attitude, openness, comfort [and]generosity pervades the set and sets a tone,” the Gone Girl star said on Tuesday, praising Clooney’s directing abilities.

George is better at it than I am.

And he was extremely considerate of the fact that I take my need to be present with my children for my half of the custody arrangement very seriously.

He knelt backwards, to be sure.

To do this, you didn’t have to stay until midnight every night [or]obliterate the rest of your life.”

Clooney, 60, has a “spectacular wife,” Amal Clooney, and his own children at home, according to Affleck.

“He has a very rich, full life,” said the Golden Globe winner, referring to George’s 4-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

Affleck said of working with the Up in the Air actor that he has “the gift of succinctness and insight.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Ben Affleck Reveals His 3 Kids ‘Relentlessly Mock’ His Movie ‘Armageddon’