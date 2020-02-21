Ben Affleck Sets the Record Straight About His Dating Life and Those Raya Rumors

Ben Affleck is single, but he’s not on any dating apps.

The Oscar winner, who is rumored to have been on the popular celebrity app Raya, has declared that dating sites are just not for him. During a candid interview with journalist Diane Sawyer, part of which aired Friday on Good Morning America, Affleck opened up about his love life following his split from Jennifer Garner.

“I am not on any websites,” Affleck told Sawyer, noting he’s not on Tinder, Grindr or Bumble. “I know people who are on them and they have a fun time, but not me. I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed.”

The 47-year-old actor, who shares three kids with ex Garner, went on to talk to Sawyer about sobriety and his battle with depression.

“I get depressed, take antidepressants, they’re very helpful for me,” Affleck shared. “I’ve taken them since I was 26 years old, various different kinds. I’ve switched and tried this and tried that. Sometimes they won’t tell you about some awful side effect, and you’ll come back and say, ‘Why am I 60 pounds heavier?'”

Affleck also spoke of his regrets, specifically regarding his family life.

“I’d like to find some sort of sense of meaning and purpose…I was not raised religious, I’m not a very good Christian, although I go to church with my kids,” Affleck shared. “Because it was important to Jennifer, and now I go too and I like it quite a bit.”

“Do you every say to yourself, ‘Maybe I can go back, we can go back and reset time and have that family intact again?'” Sawyer asked Affleck, who recently revealed that his divorce from Garner is the “biggest” regret of his life.

“There are things that I would love to go back and change,” Affleck told Sawyer. “I have regrets, I made plenty of mistakes, some big some small. I wish I could go back in time and change all kinds of things, but I can’t.”

