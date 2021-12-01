Ben Affleck Teases a “Beautiful” Story Behind His Resurrected Relationship With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was asked about his rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which began earlier this year, in a new interview.

Ben Affleck thinks Bennifer 2.0 is stunning.

Jennifer Lopez and the Oscar-winning director and Tender Bar actor rekindled their ’00s romance this spring, went Instagram official in July, and spent Thanksgiving together recently.

Despite being photographed together numerous times this year, they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

However, in a December 2021January 2022 cover interview with the Wall Street Journal, which was published on Wednesday, Dec.

When asked how his relationship with JLo resurfaced, the actor offered a sweet remark.

Ben responded, “I can say it’s definitely beautiful to me.”

“And, you know, it was handled in a way that reflected that, which is something I really value across all aspects of my life now.”

My life now reflects not only the person I want to be, but also the person I truly believe I am—not perfect, but someone who tries very hard and values honesty, authenticity, and accountability.

Without going into gory detail, it’s difficult to say who benefits more.”

“I have been very fortunate in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people do not even get first chances,” the actor continued.

In my career, I’ve gotten a second chance.

As a human being, I’ve been given second chances.

Life is challenging, and we constantly fail, hopefully learning from our mistakes.

The second chance is the one thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities that come with that growth.

That’s something I’ve tried to capitalize on.

I haven’t always succeeded, but when I have, they have become defining aspects of my life.”

When it comes to her relationship with Ben, JLo has also been coy.

On NBC’s Today show in July, co-host Hoda Kotb told JLo that she looks happier every time she sees a picture of her and Ben.

She asked if she was, and the actress said yes while smiling, but she didn’t mention the actor.

Hoda asked Jennifer, who was promoting the film, on the Today show in November.

