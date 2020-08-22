Ben Affleck to return as Batman in Ezra Miller film The Flash and fans are hyped

The director of The Flash has confirmed that Ben Affleck will appear in the film as Batman.

Andy Muschietti has revealed that the Argo director-actor will return as the Dark Knight in the upcoming film, which will incorporate parallel universes and different versions of the character.

The director also confirmed to Vanity Fair that Ben will play a key part in the story of the film, which is due out in 2022.

“He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie.

“The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before.”

However, the Muschietti reiterated that this is very much a film focused on Ezra Miller’s hero, The Flash/Barry Allen, but that the two heroes share a vital connection.

“They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie,” said Muschietti. “That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

The IT director also praised Affleck for his “masculinity” and “vulnerability” in the role of Bruce Wayne.

The actor had previously stepped down from the role in January 2019 due to personal troubles, including his issues with alcohol.

Affleck won’t be the only former Batman to return as Michael Keaton will also reprise his role as Bruce Wayne from the Tim Burton Batman films, having last played the part in 1992’s Batman Returns.

The next solo film for the character is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which will star Robert Pattinson in the titular role.

The Batman will resume production in the UK later this year and is due to be released on October 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, news of the return of ‘Batfleck’ is going down a treat with fans of the character on Twitter.

One DC Comics fan tweeted: “so both michael keaton and ben affleck are going to be in the flash, dc stans keeps winning my two favorites batman together”.

Another Twitter user wrote: “the Snyder Cut is coming out, Ben Affleck’s playing Batman again.. ANYTHING is possible at DC right now”.

Meanwhile, a different Batman fan had another idea: “Ben Affleck’s back as Batman. Michael Keaton’s back as Batman. Someone call Christian Bale already and make this a Batman-Expendables movie. Expendabats.”

Elsewhere, a pleased Batman fan asked for fans of Affleck and Pattinson to not show hate to each other, writing: “Guys, please don’t make this into a Batfleck vs Pattinson thing. Stop. Just be happy and don’t argue for once. Both fandoms are winning. #Batman “.

Finally, one Bat-fanatic concluded: “I’m beyond happy that #Batfleck is back for 2 more movies, but what really fills me with joy is the thought that Ben Affleck is in a much better place right now, enough that he *wants* to return as Batman at least one last time.”

The Flash is due to be released in cinemas on June 3, 2022.

Who is your favourite Batman? Let us know in the comments below.