Ben Affleck: When it comes to my kids, I’m a ‘Better’ and ‘Happier’ person.

Around his and ex Jennifer Garner’s three children, Ben Affleck feels like his best self.

“The more I am around my kids, the better my life is and the happier I am,” the 49-year-old actor said on Good Morning America on Friday, December 17.

“We all want to give our children the best of ourselves.

I don’t care who you are; I’m sure you’ve felt you’ve made mistakes at some point in your life; nobody wants to pass that on to our children, and that is a real challenge that everyone faces, whatever the issues are.”

The Golden Globe winner went on to say that all he needs is a biography “written on the hearts” of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine.

“When someone asks my kids, ‘What was your dad like?’ I’ll know what my life was worth,” the California native gushed.

“That’s part of life,” Affleck said on Tuesday, December 14, when asked if the little ones think he’s “cool.”

You realize there’s something healthy about humiliating your children.

…I’ve discovered that I’m the person I never imagined myself to be.

“That song slaps,” I say, and they say, “Be quiet, Dad.”

From 2005 to 2018, the Goodwill Hunting actress was married to Garner, who is also 49 years old.

On Tuesday, the Oscar winner discussed their marriage with Howard Stern, saying he felt “trapped” and “would probably still be drinking” if they hadn’t called it quits.

“The truth was, we took our time, we made a decision, and we grew apart,” explained Affleck, who has been open about his sobriety journey over the years.

“We had a failed marriage.

This happens all the time.

It’s someone I admire and respect, but I shouldn’t be married to anymore.”

“We said, ‘You know what? We tried,'” the director added.

We tried because we had children.’… We both felt like, ‘We don’t want this to be the model of marriage that our children see.'”

Jennifer Lopez is now Affleck’s girlfriend.

The couple was previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, before reconciling this year.

Garner has been dating since the end of the Alias series.

