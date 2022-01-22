Ben Barnes Announces an Exciting Update for Season 2 of ‘Shadow and Bone’

Shadow and Bone, a hit Netflix fantasy series, premiered in April 2021.

Fans have been waiting for an update on the next season since then.

Fortunately, Ben Barnes, who plays General Kirigan on the show, recently gave fans some exciting news.

The pandemic has put a damper on film and television production schedules.

As a result, there has been no clear timeline for when Shadow and Bone Season 2 will begin filming.

Barnes, on the other hand, revealed that the cast is back at work in a series of exciting social media posts.

And it appears that they are currently filming the new season in Budapest.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the Shadow and Bone cast, “So happy to share that shooting is finally underway in Budapest!”

“Meet the brilliant, beautiful cast of @shadowandbone Season 2!”

Barnes’ tweet revealed a few new cast members for Season 2 of Shadow and Bone.

Tolya Yul-Bataar and Tamar Kir-Bataar are twins played by Anna Leong Brophy and Lewis Tan; Nikolai Lantsov, the former King of Ravka, is played by Patrick Gibson; and Wylan Hendriks is played by Jack Wolfe.

Season 2 has begun!…and I’d like to introduce you to the brilliant new cast members of (hashtag)ShadowAndBonepic.twitter.comLLe7HEYQAD.

Jessica Mei Li’s Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux’s Mal Oretsev, Freddy Carter’s Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman’s Inej Ghafa, and Kit Young’s Jesper Fahey will all reprise their roles from season one.

Shadow and Bone is based on the Grishaverse series by Leigh Bardugo.

While the first season stayed fairly true to the author’s story, Barnes told Collider that he expects season 2 to shake things up a little, particularly for General Kirigan, aka the Darkling.

“I’ve obviously read the books,” he said, “but I believe the second season will diverge from the course of the books.”

“I think the character becomes a bit more representative of what the darkness is in Alina’s mind, and a bit symbolic, and I wanted to keep him as a human being,” says the writer.

“Now that he has the walking, living volcra that he can summon and send at will,” Barnes continued, “he’s many times more powerful.”

