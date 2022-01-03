Ben Flajnik Reflects on His Wild Ride With Courtney Robertson on The Bachelor Rewind

Ben Flajnik Reflects on His Wild Journey With Courtney Robertson on The Bachelor Rewind

E! News spoke with Ben Flajnik about his unforgettable season with Courtney Robertson before Clayton Echard begins his search for love.

Ben Flajnik is still drinking wine and feeling good ten years later.

In 2012, the winemaker from Sonoma, California, took a chance on love as the lead on ABC’s season 16 of The Bachelor.

He proposed to Courtney Robertson in front of millions of people, only for the couple to call off their engagement months later.

Ben is reflecting on his season and updating fans on his journey as Clayton Echard takes the reins and starts his own search for love within the franchise this week.

“Honestly, time flew by,” the Frequent Flyers author, 39, told E! News exclusively.

“It’s interesting that I was associated with this mega franchise so long ago and am still associated with it today, despite the fact that I’ve been hiding from it for so many years.”

However, it is a part of my past that I cherish.”

Ben avoids sponsored Instagram posts and red carpet appearances, unlike other former contestants on ABC’s reality show.

Instead, he works for Voyage Foods, a company that aims to make food more future-proof.

Ben remembers how tough the tabloids were when it came to his relationship with Courtney, especially after she was portrayed as the villain throughout the season, and that’s why he stays out of the spotlight.

He said, “I remember it being very difficult for both of us, but especially for her.”

“It didn’t help our chances of continuing our relationship.”

Because we were up against the world, it was even more difficult.

That, I believe, is part of the reason I vanished.”

“I remember getting killed by the paparazzi in San Francisco,” Ben continued.

Courtney came to town for a visit once, and it was the worst feeling in the world.

To get away from this car that was tailing me, I recall having to accelerate in my car.

It was completely bizarre.”

Despite the fact that the pair had a public breakup, with Courtney sharing her side of the story in the best-selling book I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain, Ben said he is still in good terms with his ex.

“It’s no problem at all.”

“We made amends a long time ago,” he said.

“No, we didn’t,” says the narrator.

