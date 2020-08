Ben Hardy and Olivia Cooke split during lockdown after ‘intensity fizzled out’

THEY looked so loved-up in February but sadly for Ben Hardy and Olivia Cooke, it wasn’t to last.

The pair went their separate ways soon after lockdown began and decided to call it a day.

Olivia, who played Becky Sharp in ITV’s Vanity Fair, has been enjoying downtime over the past few months.

Ben, star of X-Men: Apocalypse and Bohemian Rhapsody, has been busy writing songs.

A source said: “Olivia and Ben were smitten to begin with but the intesity soon fizzled out.

“They’re at pivotal points in their acting careers and just couldn’t make it work.”

MAURA Higgins has lashed out after pictures surfaced of her dancer ex Curtis Pritchard snogging the woman at the centre of their split.

Reacting to snaps of Curtis kissing his new girlfriend Amber Pierson, a fellow dancer, the Love Islander took to social media to vent her anguish.

Maura tweeted, “The truth always comes out in the end” then posted on Instagram: “Always trust your first gut instincts. If you genuinely feel in your heart and soul that something is wrong, it usually is.”

Her comments come after Maura accused Curtis of cheating on her with Amber while the dancer pair were touring together.

She and Curtis eventually split up in March.

Curtis always insisted he and Amber were just good friends but their relationship has now clearly evolved.

A telly source told us: “Maura feels humiliated, as she had suspicions of Curtis cheating and believes now she should have trusted her gut feeling at the time.

“She feels she stayed in the relationship too long and should have cut ties when she started to have doubts.

“Curtis is adamant his relationship with Maura ended long before his romance started with Amber.

“But he’s not stupid and can see how it looks.

“Maura is in a really great place right now, though. She’s got really good mates around her and is focusing on herself, on her career and the many exciting projects she has coming up.”

As well as campaigns with make-up brand Inglot and the high-street lingerie chain Ann Summers, Maura is mulling over various options for telly work.

And she hit back on Friday night at trolls who claimed she is too skinny.

After posting a screenshot of an abusive comment she had received, Maura posted a stunning bikini video tagged #BEKIND.

That was accompanied by the Ariana Grande track Thank U, Next — including the lyrics: “Now I’m so amazing.”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves, Maura

MILEY Cyrus got in the mood for the upcoming release of her latest single Midnight Sky by posing in this tiny midnight-blue mini dress.

The outspoken singer, rounding off the daring outfit with a pair of thigh-high PVC boots, teased her seventh album last week via social media.

And Miley announced via Twitter that her latest track would be released on Friday.

She wrote: “I know it feels like you’ve been waiting for ever and ever . . . but no more. She is finally here.”

We can’t wait to hear it.

AFTER losing Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard, Strictly Come Dancing bosses are in talks with a hot new dancer.

Salsa king Kai Widdrington is being lined up for a spot on the hit BBC1 show.

The hunky Brit made history on Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars earlier this year when he took to the floor with telly host Brian Dowling.

Kai – who was partnered with Irish model Grainne Gallanagh – was a finalist for Britain’s Got Talent in 2012.

Producers are said to be keen to “beef up” the roster of pros this year, as fewer celebrities will take part in a shortened run.

While the 16 current dancers are safe this year, as their annual contracts have already been signed, there is huge uncertainty about the future.

A telly source said: “There is a real worry among the pros over their future on the show with so many younger dancers joining in recent years.

“Some older members are starting to feel a bit twitchy.

“Producers need to beef up the pro cast this year but many are seriously worried about the future.

“Contracts are renewed on a yearly basis and many rely financially on touring.”

NO wonder Melanie Sykes has been giving Celebrity Juice a wide berth.

She can’t stand the show’s host, comedy character Keith Lemon.

Melanie blasted Keith – the alter ego of comedian Leigh Francis, snapped filming in Yorkshire on Friday – saying men who copy his “limited” behaviour towards women will struggle to pull.

Single Melanie, who has dated actor Steve Coogan, singer Olly Murs and telly presenter Jamie Theakston in the past, said: “Sadly, in all realms of life, most men are pretty basic and disappointing.

“I feel a bit sorry for British men who have adopted the limited vocabulary of the television character Keith Lemon when talking about and to women.

“I would be surprised, and indeed it would be a miracle, if any of these men are actually getting laid.” Ouch.

Meanwhile, the svelte star admitted she found it tough to diet.

Speaking to Frank magazine, Melanie said: “My preferred diet is that of a student – cheese on toast, packet noodles, bacon butties and peanut M & M’s.

“It’s such an effort for me to eat fruit and veg, but obviously I do.

“I have a balanced diet but naturally I would prefer to eat crap.”

JESY Nelson and new beau Sean Sagar have been on their first holiday together.

Unlike all the celebs jetting off to exotic resorts such as Ibiza and Mykonos, the couple settled on a trip to Cornwall.

They were spotted enjoying the sunshine in surf town Newquay and even took the time to pose with fans.

An onlooker said: “They seemed really relaxed and happy in each other’s company and were laughing together. He was very tactile and protective of her.”

Jesy, who split from Love Islander Chris Hughes earlier this year, met actor Sean through mutual pals and grew close to him during lockdown.

HOLLYOAKS fan faves Adam Woodward and Sophie Porley have called it quits after almost two years of dating.

The couple – best known as Brody Hudson and Ellie Nightingale on the C4 soap – often showed off their idyllic home life and holidays to fans. But that’s all over now.

A telly source said: “Adam and Sophie realised they want different things and have decided to call it a day. There are no hard feelings.

“Sophie recently had a holiday in Paris with her pals and Adam is throwing himself into his work.”

The cast are filming again and new Hollyoaks episodes will air in September.

MOVE over, Kylie Jenner – pop princess Ariana Grande is after your crown as a cosmetics mogul.

The US hitmaker is planning to launch a line of beauty products over the next five years.

She has already had global success with a perfume range, so with her 197million Instagram followers, she shouldn’t struggle to shift some lippy.

A source said: “Ariana has seen the success of Kylie and her big sister Kim Kardashian’s beauty and make-up ranges and has loads of ideas about launching her own brand.

“The wheels are in motion.”

on on or EMAIL [email protected]