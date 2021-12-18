Ben Higgins accuses Colton Underwood of lying in promotion for his Netflix show ‘Coming Out Colton’ on ‘The Bachelor.’

Colton Underwood claims to be telling the truth for the first time, but Ben Higgins, a former star of The Bachelor, claims he is still lying.

Colton has been called out for lying on his new Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, by a number of people.

Here’s what Ben had to say about Colton’s deception, as well as who else has criticized him.

Thirty women competed for Colton Underwood’s engagement during season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019.

Colton came out as gay in 2021, becoming the first main character on the show to do so.

5. Apart from former Bachelor host Chris Harrison, Colton told Us Weekly that he doesn’t have any Bachelor friends.

While promoting his new Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, he made the remarks.

“Chris [Harrison] is still the only person I’ve really spoken to.”

Colton said, “Chris and I keep in touch.”

“I’ll say this because Chris was about the only one from the franchise who really reached out and let me know he was there for me, [asking]if there was anything he could do.”

“Unfortunately, I don’t have any real relationships in the franchise anymore,” he added.

Ben Higgins, Colton’s former Bachelor co-star, claims that Colton’s remarks were false.

Ben, who starred in season 20 of The Bachelor, spoke out about Colton’s claims on the December episode of the show.

“The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” is back with episode number eight.

Despite Colton’s claims, Ben and several other Bachelor Nation members said they reached out to the reality star after he came out publicly in April.

“Colton came out this week and claimed that no one from Bachelor Nation contacted him after he came out, and that’s simply not true,” Ben revealed (via Cinema Blend).

He went on to say that Colton’s deception made him sick to his stomach.

Ben said, “It kind of erupted my gut a little bit.”

“I know of several people who did, including myself and friends of mine, who contacted him.”

Ben expressed his disbelief that Colton would lie about his Bachelor Nation friends.

“I’m not sure why he’s saying that.”

I'm not sure why he's saying that.

I'm not sure if that makes sense…

