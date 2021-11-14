Ben Higgins of The Bachelor marries Jessica Clarke in a romantic Tennessee wedding.

The Bachelor alum married Jessica Clarke in a romantic ceremony at The Estate in Cherokee Dock, Tennessee, on March 13, according to People.

Ben told the outlet, “I am ecstatic.”

“There’s a lot to be excited about.”

And I’m confident that we’ll have a wonderful marriage.”

The couple married in front of their loved ones and closest friends, including Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, and Wells Adams, who served as a groomsman, according to People.

Ben took to Instagram earlier this week to reflect on the occasion.

“My heart is at ease, and my awe that I get to marry @jessclarke_ continues,” he wrote.

“Every day (for the past three years), she has brought me to praise and thanksgiving.”

This is something I’ve wished for, something my family has prayed for, and now it’s time to rejoice!”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ben and Jessica had to postpone their wedding, as did many other couples.

“Ideally, we would have gotten married this year…November [2020] was the idea,” he said in a July 2020 episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, which he co-hosts with Ashley Iaconetti.

COVID, as you may know, put a stop to those plans.”

A year and a half after the reality star proposed to the aesthetician, the big day arrived.

Ben proposed to her parents in their Tennessee home’s backyard in March 2020, as fans will recall.

“‘Jessica, you are the kindest, most loving, and most supportive person I have ever met,” I told her.

On an April episode of the podcast, he said, “You’ve loved me well, you’ve loved me in crazy circumstances, and you’ve loved me in really great circumstances.”

“And then I just got down on one knee and pulled out the ring, and she had no idea what was going on because her face was so surprised!”

Following their engagement, the couple continued to keep fans updated on their wedding planning.

The two kept their followers up to date on everything from Jessica’s dress shopping to their bachelor and bachelorette parties.

They also bought their first house together, which Jessica has already moved into, and opened up about their relationship, including their decision not to live together.

