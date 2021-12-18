Ben Seewald, Jessa Duggar’s husband, Talks About Josh Duggar’s Guilty Verdict

Ben Seewald, Jessa Duggar Seewald’s husband, has spoken out after Josh Duggar, Jessa’s brother-in-law, was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material on Thursday.

Ben issued a statement on behalf of himself and Josh’s younger sister on Friday, requesting “continued prayers” for Josh’s family.

“From the moment we learned of Josh’s case, we’ve prayed that God would reveal the truth, whatever it was, and that the facts would be followed wherever they led,” he said.

“We are heartbroken beyond words for the children who have been exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material, and we are grateful to our justice system for punishing such evils.”

“Our hearts break for Josh’s family, and we ask for your continued prayers for them as they deal with unfathomable grief and pain,” he said.

Josh was arrested in April and pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials.

When the former reality star is sentenced next year, he could face up to 20 years in prison and (dollar)250,000 in fines after a jury found him guilty on both counts.

Last week, Jessa was seen sitting next to Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, at one of Josh’s court appearances.

Josh’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, and sisters Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick Dillard, as well as Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and husband Austin Forsyth, were all in attendance at different times.

Jill and Derick also issued a statement on Thursday, claiming that they went to the trial because they’d “been lied to so much” and wanted to hear the evidence for themselves.

“We believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt, after seeing all of the evidence as it was presented,” they continued.

“Josh’s actions have reverberated far beyond the crime scene.”

His actions have left scars on his children, but they have also left scars on his family.”

“Our hearts ache for Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children, who have already suffered and will continue to suffer in the future.”

This trial has resembled a funeral more than anything else.

Josh’s family has a long journey ahead of them.

They concluded, “We stand with them, we pray for them, and we will do everything we can to help them during this difficult time.”

