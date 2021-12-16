Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, asks Marvel fans not to spoil Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The film premiered in Hollywood last night, and the stars are pleading with fans not to let the cat out of the bag online.

Doctor Strange himself spoke out about his case in a video for Marvel’s Twitter account.

Cumberbatch, it appears, had not seen the film prior to last night’s premiere.

He claims he only saw and acted in scenes involving the Sorcerer Supreme because he only saw the pages that featured him.

However, it appears that there was one particularly memorable day on set that the younger cast can’t stop talking about.

In any case, after all the teasing and waiting, people are going to be ecstatic to see this film.

It’s hard to believe that we’ve already reached the end of 2021, but here we are.

All you have to do now is get through the next few days without getting spoiled.

Take a look at what the Doctor Strange actor had to say in the video below:

“Greetings, fans. It’s Doctor Strange.”

He joked, “I’ve been accused of being a curmudgeon-y English sort of killjoy.”

“But I think the biggest possible killjoy would be to geek out and get a smidgeon of pleasure from spoiling the movie for others.”

Kids, parents, who knows, who really want to see this movie down the road.

One of them is myself.

This is a film I have not seen.

I don’t know anything about it other than what I’ve read on the pages I’ve received.

The stories for the character I play.

I’ll tell you about his adventures as soon as I can.

But, seriously, I understand.

It’s so difficult that you want to tell everyone you know.

I’m not going to tell anyone.”

We won’t say anything, Benedict… (hashtag)DoctorStrange(hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHomepic.twitter.comt7B3UYgp2e

Sony and Marvel also released a video featuring the main cast of Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Jacob Batalon to address the possibility of spoilers leaking into the public domain.

The first spoiler warning video pleads, “NO SPOILERS Don’t be that person.”

“If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and get off social media right now!” “Watch (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome to see what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters on Thursday!”

Marvel’s description is…

