Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange’: ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Has a ‘Second Album Fear’

Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange’ has a ‘Second Album Fear’ for ‘Multiverse of Madness.’

Doctor Strange was a fan favorite in Marvel’s WandaVision, and fans are overjoyed that the Sorcerer Supreme makes an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home for a multiverse adventure.

People have been clamoring for more Dr. Watson since Benedict Cumberbatch first played the role.

In his own story, Stephen Strange.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will be released in 2022, as part of Marvel’s Phase 4 slate of films and television series.

Although it’s one of the studio’s most anticipated films, Cumberbatch discussed the possibility of sophomore jitters.

There are always expectations that a sequel to a project, whether it’s an album, a film, or a book, will be just as good as the original.

That is frequently the case.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Marvel Studios, is aiming for that.

However, the actor mentioned in a recent interview with Esquire UK that he is nervous about his hero’s second outing.

“With this one, I’ve got the Second Album Fear,” Cumberbatch said, “because the first one was such a riotous success and he’s become a much-loved character.”

“I believe exceeding high expectations is always more difficult.

He went on to say, “I’m not saying they make them cheap.”

“I believe they’re starting to take more risks now.”

They were like, ‘Are we…? Is this going to work?’ And it’s f*cking hilarious, Thor: Ragnarok,” says Taika Waititi.

Cumberbatch alluded to Doctor Strange’s brief appearance in Ragnarok’s post-credits scene, in which he entices Thor to Bleecker Street to discuss his father’s disappearance.

He sucks Loki into a portal during the scene, allowing him to freefall for 30 minutes.

The entire sequence is amusing, witty, and connects to other MCU films (ahem, Infinity War).

The multiverse element will tie into Doctor Strange 2 and the Scarlet Witch storyline, according to the trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While Cumberbatch may be apprehensive, fans are excited to see how everything comes together.

Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen was just announced in Hall H at (hashtag)SDCC.

Scott Derrickson is back in charge of the camera.

On May 7, 2021, in theaters. pic.twitter.comHtF68htiB1

During his interview with Esquire, Cumberbatch discussed how Marvel approached him about playing Doctor Strange.

He wasn’t sure at first.

“I had a feeling…

