Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ had a polarizing dream analyst on set.

Benedict Cumberbatch had a dream analyst on set for ‘The Power of the Dog,’ and the results were polarizing.

The film The Power of the Dog is set in 1925 Montana and follows two wealthy ranch-owning brothers.

Jane Campion’s tenth feature-length film, however, necessitates the cast’s return to the period in order to capture their respective characters.

On the set of The Power of the Dog, Campion and Benedict Cumberbatch had a dream analyst, and the results were divisive.

Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog, a grumpy man who hides a plethora of emotion and pain beneath his tough exterior.

Peter Gordon (Kodi Smit-McPhee) is a young man who he bullies.

Everything changes, however, when Phil’s brother, George (Jesse Plemons), marries Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the boy’s mother.

Campion’s film is receiving a lot of Oscar buzz in a variety of categories.

Cumberbatch’s performance as Phil has gotten a lot of attention.

Critics laud him for portraying a great deal of nuance and depth throughout The Power of the Dog’s running time.

Cumberbatch, Peter Dinklage, Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, Jared Leto, and Oscar Isaac were all interviewed by the Los Angeles Times.

They discussed their films, including The Power of the Dog and Cyrano, which are all Oscar contenders.

Cumberbatch and Leto discussed how it feels to collaborate with such well-known filmmakers.

The actor revealed that on set, there was a dream analyst who worked with both Cumberbatch and Campion.

One of them found the results particularly fascinating.

“We both did this thing with this wonderful acting coach and dream analyst called Kim Gillingham: dream analysis,” Cumberbatch said. “One of the things we did together, which was very unexpected and which she hadn’t done before — testing how brave and open she is to doing things differently every time — we both did this thing with this wonderful acting coach and dream analyst called Kim Gillingham,” Cumberbatch said.

“I had pretty mundane dreams about leaving the keys inside a house, sort of threshold anxieties, really dull stuff,” Cumberbatch continued.

She had a dream about orchids bursting with blood, and it was Jane Campionesque brilliance.

We both discovered significant information, which gave us a lot of confidence.”

After The Power of the Dog, Cumberbatch has a slew of intriguing projects in the works.

He was most recently seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he played Doctor Strange.

The sight of his character alongside the iconic web-slinger elicited a round of applause from the audience.

Fans can expect to see him again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

