Benji Madden Praises Cameron Diaz in Heartfelt Message on Her First Mother’s Day

Benji Madden is showering Cameron Diaz in love this Mother’s Day.

To commemorate the actress’ first Mother’s Day since welcoming baby Raddix in January, the Good Charlotte rocker wished Diaz a Happy Mother’s Day with a moving tribute on Instagram. Sharing a snapshot of a mural featuring a vase of red flowers, he reminisced over their relationship and praised the new mom.

“Best Wishes for All the Mother’s, we’re all lucky to have you. It’s special day for us this year, Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday,” his lengthy caption began. “Best Mom and Wife and Friend. Wether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she’s a force of nature and I’m very grateful.”

He continued, “6 years together just get more meaningful and true love each day. What a blessing. For me, I think wise to remind ourselves everyday, when we have a rare special person like this in our life, not to be the foolish person who takes it for granted.”

“Fact is, No matter what happens at work, or what the world thinks/says, Cherish the Mothers and you can’t lose,” Madden concluded. “Everything else you’ll be able to figure out- Happy home is worth more than Gold Thank G-D for Moms. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Since becoming parents nearly five months ago, Madden has given his little girl adorable shout-outs on social media. Back in February, he wrote, “My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude. Everyday, I feel so lucky. Just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much Love & Best Wishes.”

Just last month, Diaz opened up about motherhood during an Instagram Live and couldn’t help but gush over Madden’s parenting skills. “After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good,” she explained. “He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”

Once news of their little bundle of joy’s arrival broke, a source close to the couple shared with E! News that Madden and Diaz were “absolutely elated” to become parents, adding, “They wanted this for so long and so many years it’s all very surreal.”