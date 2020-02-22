Benji Madden’s Message for Cameron Diaz and Daughter Raddix Will Warm Your Heart

Benji Madden has a lot of love for Cameron Diaz and their baby girl Raddix Madden.

The 40-year-old musician praised the 47-year-old actress and their little one in a heartwarming Instagram post on Friday.

“My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude [every day],” the Good Charlotte rocker wrote alongside a photo of three roses. “I feel so lucky. Just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much Love & Best Wishes.”

The celebrity couple announced the arrival of their first child back in January.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the proud parents wrote via Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

While the stars were “overjoyed to share this news,” they also made it clear they feel a “strong instinct” to protect their daughter’s privacy.

“So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!!” Diaz and Madden continued. “Some would even say RAD :).”

The artist and The Holiday celeb started dating in 2014 and then tied the knot in 2015.

“Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Diaz told InStyle in 2019. “My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you, because there’s no 60-40 in marriage. It’s 50-50, period. All the time.”

While Diaz admitted she didn’t know if she was “ready” when she got married, she “knew Benji was special.”

“He’s just a good man,” she continued. “There’s no bulls–t. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him.”

Clearly, Madden is thankful for their life together, too.

“There’s so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are,” he wrote on Diaz’s birthday in 2018. “Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of marriage. The way you live your life [every day], and your compassion for the world shines [through]in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime. You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours Always & Forever, and to call you my One & Only. True Love.”

Cheers to the happy family of three!