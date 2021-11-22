Bennett and Amelia from Married at First Sight divorce after one year of marriage.

Bennett and Amelia quietly filed for divorce in October, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

One of the most adored couples from Married at First Sight has decided to split up.

Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi have called it quits after a year of marriage, according to a rep for the couple.

The couple quietly filed for divorce in Virginia in October, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

14th.

While the specifics of the breakup are kept private, all indications point to a low-key breakup.

Both parties are still Instagram followers.

Bennett and Amelia first appeared on season 11 of Married at First Sight in July of 2020, when viewers were introduced to them for the first time.

Amelia was a physician looking for a long-term partner at the time, while Bennett, the artistic director of a theater company, was looking for his wife.

After being matched with the assistance of the show’s resident experts, such as Dr.

Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pepper Schwartz

After meeting for the first time at the altar, Viviana Coles and the duo agreed to say “I do.”

The couple would then be followed by Lifetime cameras for the first eight weeks of their marriage.

After two months, each couple would have a Decision Day to decide whether to stay married or divorce.

During the show’s finale, Bennett surprised viewers by revealing a tattoo of his wife’s initials on his buttocks.

Season 11 of Married at First Sight has a few happy endings.

Miles Williams and Karen Landry, as well as Amani Smith and Woody Randall, are still happily married.

On the spinoff series, Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, both couples continue to document their love stories.

Continue scrolling to see who else from the franchise is still happily married, and don't forget to catch Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) on Lifetime Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.

