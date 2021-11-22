Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi, stars of ‘Married at First Sight,’ have divorced after a year of marriage.

Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi, stars of ‘Married at First Sight,’ have divorced after one year of marriage.

It’s all over now.

Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner, who starred in Married at First Sight, divorced after a year of marriage.

According to an E! News report from Monday, November 22, the couple filed for divorce in their home state of Virginia last month.

The couple is still following each other on Instagram, despite the fact that no further details about the split are available.

Season 11 of MAFS, which premiered in July 2020, was the first time the two met.

The couple decided to stay married after Lifetime cameras followed them for the first eight weeks of their marriage, and Kirschner even got a tattoo of his wife’s initials during the season finale.

Fatsi, a medical doctor, later admitted that she wasn’t sure she’d find love on MAFS, but that she chose to participate because she thought it would be entertaining.

She told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in October 2020, “I was just looking for something interesting to do in the time I had off before starting my job… kind of like a strange sabbatical in my medical career.”

“I didn’t want to get married; I just thought it would be fun to be on a reality show!”

Kirschner, for one, auditioned for the show after a casting director was recommended to him by a friend.

He had low romantic expectations as well, but he was surprised to find a potential partner in his future wife.

In October 2020, he said, “Amelia’s patient, unflappable ability to never pass judgment on other human beings continues to surprise and excite me.”

“You could tell her anything about yourself, and she will always empathize and appreciate your underlying humanity, no matter how embarrassing or strange that detail may be.”

Fatsi admitted to the playwright during one episode of the show that she didn’t feel ready to be married when she first joined the series.

“I guess it wasn’t the No. 1 after all.”

“There is only one driving force,” she explained prior to Decision Day.

In the same episode, Kirschner confessed, “I got married at first sight because I was looking for the love of my life.”

“As well as it.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi, stars of ‘Married at First Sight,’ have divorced after a year of marriage.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi Split After 1 Year of Marriage