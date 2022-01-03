Benton End, a celebration of outsiders, review: Maggi Hambling, Lucian Freud, John Nash

Artists as diverse as Nash, Freud, and Hambling have found inspiration in this peaceful corner of Suffolk, and this exhibition demonstrates the breadth and depth of their work.

At Benton End, everything came to a halt for tea.

The gentle civility that reigned in the sprawling Suffolk farmhouse that is now synonymous with some of the most important names in twentieth-century British art was symbolized by the cowbell that rang for dinner.

The East Anglian School of Painting and Drawing was founded by Arthur Lett-Haines and his partner, painter and plantsman Cedric Morris, in the 1940s and 1950s on the outskirts of Hadleigh, and was described as “an oasis of decency for artists outside the system” by Arthur Lett-Haines.

Lucian Freud came here at the age of 16 after becoming bored at the Central School of Art.

Despite the fact that Freud described it as “mainly for old women,” Benton End was notorious, and local artist Ben Coode-Adams recalls his mother not being allowed to attend because of its shady reputation.

The garden, which Morris presided over, was created with painters in mind.

Life with Art: Benton End and the East Anglian School of Painting and Drawing, curated by Colchester Art Society (founded by Benton End alumni), features flower paintings to emphasize personal and thematic connections between artists such as Maggi Hambling, John Skeaping, and John Nash.

Joan Warburton and Morris’ paintings have a psychedelic feel to them, with mauves and yellows conjuring almost tropical heat and light.

Unmoored by its low vantage point, Warburton’s cow-parsley transforms into a psychedelic, spidery tree.

Michael Chase painted a whirligig sun in 1980 that echoes Paul Nash’s late, jubilant works – indeed, Nash himself may have dropped by to see his brother John, who was a student here.

Morris’ treatment of plants as characterful and not always benign subjects was clearly an influence on Freud, who frequently introduced plants as a disconcerting presence in his work.

In a series of portraits, Morris evokes disparate and distinct styles, with his 1934 painting of student Denise Broadley emulating Picasso’s earlier masklike treatment of Gertrude Stein.

Lett-Haines is, both in life and after his death, somewhat overshadowed by Morris.

