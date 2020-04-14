Berliners transform their balconies into exhibition galleries during confinement

A collective of artists exhibited their creations in the bohemian district of Prenzlauer Berg, in the north of the German capital during the Easter weekend.

After street art, Berlin invents the art balcony. While galleries and museums are closed due to a pandemic, around fifty artists living in the big German city presented their works during the Easter weekend … on their balconies and invited the public to “an intimate walk” to discover their creations.

The collective of artists behind this beautiful idea that magnified the trendy and bohemian Prenzlauer Berg district in the east of the German capital explained its origins: “While our freedom of movement is suspended, the balconies have become unique sites for daily performance or civic mobilization. ”

An artistic ambition specified by the two curators of the exhibition, Övül Durmusoglu and Joanna Warsza who will have given the artists some 48 hours to give free rein to their imagination: “The balconies are emergency exits to get some fresh air, spend a moment in the sun or smoke in these times of confinement. ”

Toilet paper tumbling down the facade

In Berlin where confinement is not as strict as in other regional states of Germany, walkers and curious people will therefore have been invited to raise their noses to admire works of art: here a ladder made of tree branches, there black and white photos of people on their balconies in Athens or Cordoba.

Walkers and curious people are invited to look up to admire works of art. JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP

One of the installations featured long sections of toilet paper tumbling down the facade of a building, illustrating the Germans’ rush for the precious product since the arrival of the new coronavirus in Europe.

This manifestation “With zero budget, without opening, without crowd” wanted to “An intimate walk in search of signs of life and art”. And Monday evening, the artists stored their works in their workshops where they often work alone, to better find inspiration, away from a world, currently confined.

A view of the “trendy” Prenzlauer Berg district in Berlin … before confinement