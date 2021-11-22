Bernard Holley, a Doctor Who and Z-cars actor, has died at the age of 81, following a long illness.

Doctor Who star and Z-cars actor Bernard Holley has died at the age of 81, following a long illness.

BERNARD Holley, who starred in the BBC shows Z-cars and Doctor Who, has died at the age of 81.

Friends paid tribute to the star, who died this morning after a long illness, according to his family.

In the 1960s and early 1970s, as PC Newcombe in Z-Cars, Holley became a household name.

In 277 episodes of the long-running hit TV series, he portrayed a police officer.

The actor also appeared in two episodes of Doctor Who, the first of which he played Peter Hayden in the episode Tomb Of The Cybermen.

In the cult science fiction series The Claws Of Axos, he played the alien villain Axos in an episode titled The Claws Of Axos in 1971.

Between 1974 and 1991, he worked as a reader on the children’s television series Jackanory.

Toby Hadoke, a longtime friend and fellow actor, described him as “an actor whose easy naturalism made small screen acting look easier than it is.”

“It’s no surprise he made TV his home so early in his career and that directors kept coming back to him,” he continued.

“He was always completely credible, saying a lot with very little.”

“And he had a natural warmth and charm that made him a pleasurable performer to watch.”

“He was such a consistent and pleasant presence that I believe everyone assumed they knew him.”

Holley was born on August 9, 1941, in New York City.

He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Jean, their son Michael, grandchildren Marley and Isla, and five brothers and two sisters.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https