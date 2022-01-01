Bessy Gatto, Joe’s wife, who is she?

What is the name of Joe Gatto’s wife, Bessy?

Joe Gatto, a comedian, is best known for his role on the TruTV show Impractical Jokers.

In the wake of his departure from the show and his divorce from his wife, Bessy Gatto, he stated that he will concentrate on co-parenting.

Gatto announced his departure from the prank show Impractical Jokers on New Year’s Eve, after nearly a decade on the show.

Gatto’s unexpected news has cast doubt on the troupe’s future.

“Due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away,” he said in the same post.

Bessy and I have mutually agreed to part ways amicably, so now I must focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two amazing children.”

Fans flooded the comment section of the post in support of Gatto’s choice.

Danica McKellar, an actress and math writer, was one of many fans who expressed their sorrow over Gatto’s departure with the message “We are all with you,” followed by three red heart emojis.

Bessy also took to Instagram to announce the couple’s separation.

“With love and respect, we have made the decision to part ways.”

We will always be a family to our beautiful children, even if we are no longer a couple, and we look forward to co-parenting together.

Please respect our privacy as we embark on this new chapter together.

And, of course, we’ll keep helping animals and rescuing dogs, which is something we both care deeply about!”

Gatto married Bessy in 2013, but the two have been together for more than a decade.

Bessy’s professional life is unknown, but she is described as a “human mom, dog mom, and senior dog obsessed” on Instagram.

Gatto and Bessy have a daughter, Milana, who was born in 2015, and a son, Remington, who was born in 2017.

Spumoni, Biscotti, Tartufo, Napoleon, Pignoli, and Cannoli are six of the couple’s six dogs, which they adopted as part of the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement.

Staten Island native Joseph Anthony Gatto Jr., 45, is of Italian descent.

Gatto is one of the four stars of truTV’s Impractical Jokers, which debuted in 2011 and has received over 32 million views.

He went to Monsignor Farrell High School with his co-stars Sal Vulcano, James Murray, and Brian Quinn, and the four of them reunited after college to form The Tenderloins, an improv and sketch comedy troupe, in 1998.

The four childhood friends started posting their sketches online and won NBC’s It’s Your Show competition in 2007.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gatto’s net worth is approximately (dollar)7 million.

