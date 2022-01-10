Best Behind-the-Scenes BFFs Moments from the ‘SexLife’ Cast: Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos, Mike Vogel, and More

The SexLife cast may portray controversial characters onscreen, but they are a close-knit group off it.

The friendship between Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos, Mike Vogel, and Margaret Odette began while they were filming the Netflix drama in the fall of 2020, and has continued through press tours and beyond.

Billie’s (Shahi) sexy and scandalous life is documented on the show as she tries to keep her marriage to Cooper (Vogel) together while yearning for her wild sex life with ex-boyfriend Brad (Demos).

As she walks the line between love, sex, and having it all, she leans on best friend Sasha (Odette).

Off-screen, the hit show’s stars have been soaking up the limelight and singing each other’s praises.

“You’re only as good as your scene partner, and they are so phenomenal,” Shahi said of her two love interests in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in June 2021.

“They made my job a lot easier, and they’re both pretty.”

“So, oftentimes, I’d joke with my mom, and I’d just say, ‘I’m going into work,’ and she’d be like, ‘That’s not work because you got to work with Mike and Adam.'” The L Word alum, who is dating Demos in real life, continued: “So, oftentimes, I’d just say, ‘I’m going into work,’ and she’d be like, ‘That’s not work

That’s not what we call work.’… [As a group,] we had instant chemistry.”

The project, which is based on BB Easton’s novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, was shot during the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, according to Vogel, which strengthened their bond as a crew.

“In a way, it was a blessing,” the Brave alum told Screen Rant the same month, “because the four of us were the only people we could hang out with during that time — to stay separated from everyone else and stay healthy.”

“It establishes trust.”

Vogel noted that the steamy sex scenes between him and his co-stars started quickly as well, bringing them closer together once more.

“Right away on day two, we were filming an intimate scene.”

“By the time we finished, everyone was throwing our clothes at us,” he joked.

“And we’re like, ‘No, no, we’re fine.’ You can see how those inhibitions fade as the shoot progresses.”

