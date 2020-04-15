Best books on stockpiling: Author Patricia Nicol recommends tomes to help you cook during lockdown

We have a new lockdown activity in my home. Every couple of mornings, I do a food inventory, suggest potential meals, then we vote on our preferred menu.

This elimination system came about by happy accident when we were down to our last onion — but still two days off a delivery.

We have since enthusiastically returned to the ballot-box to eke out tomatoes, Cheddar and eggs. You have to make your own fun around here.

On the subject of stockpiling I am inclined to be less finger-wagging than to wonder if the issue is everyone having to suddenly shop like an accomplished housekeeper.

Weeks ago, many were happily leading a haphazardly hand-to-mouth existence, browsing for their supper after work, popping out for those missing onions and delegating some of the heavy-lifting to Deliveroo.

Still, this current situation has exposed the frailty of our food security, something I flagged in my own book, Sucking Eggs: What Your Wartime Granny Could Teach You About Diet, Thrift And Going Green.

In World War II we needed rationing to ensure fair shares for all.

Novels set in the period mention the monotony of the food. Graham Greene’s The Ministry Of Fear, set during the Blitz, begins with a ‘Guess the weight’ cake competition at a fete.

‘Under a little awning there was a cake on a stand surrounded by a small group of enthusiastic sightseers’ is how this object of desire, ‘made with real eggs’, is introduced.

In Hans Fallada’s superb Alone In Berlin, a factor in Eva Kluge turning away her errant husband Enno is that she does not want to share her meagre meal with someone so provenly unworthy.

In the UK, rationing did not end until 1954. Louise Hare’s recent novel This Lovely City is set in bedraggled post-war London.

Her protagonist, Lawrie, is a postman recently arrived from Jamaica on the Empire Windrush.

When Lawrie becomes the suspect of a heinous crime, he cannot provide an alibi without exposing his likeable landlord as a black-market profiteer.

Think of the needy, and don’t be greedy — there should be enough to go around.