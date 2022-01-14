Best Cheesecake Recipes from “The Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond

Dinner, dessert, and breakfast recipes abound on the Pioneer Woman show.

Ree Drummond is known for her delicious cheesecake recipe.

Drummond’s best cheesecake recipes are included below.

Drummond’s father enjoys chocolate cheesecake with cherries on top.

Drummond dropped by her father’s house to drop off a special meal for him and his wife, Patsy, during an episode of The Pioneer Woman.

Drummond made a dark chocolate cheesecake for her father, who enjoys chocolate.

Drummond wrote on her Instagram page, “I recently made this very small chocolate cherry cheesecake for my dad and Patsy, and Todd and I delivered it, along with soup, salad, and biscuits.”

“I had to start this post with a photo of the dessert because chocolate is all my father cares about.”

On that one, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.”

Chocolate graham crackers, salted butter, cream cheese, and cherry pie filling are some of the ingredients you’ll need for this chocolate cheesecake.

The full ingredient list and directions can be found here.

Drummond begins by preparing the crust for the pie.

Instead of graham crackers, she makes the crust with a package of vanilla wafers.

Drummond adds about 12 cup of pecans and crushes the pecan and vanilla wafer mixture in a food processor to make the wafers sweeter and “a little bit more of a treat.”

She then pulses the machine while pouring one stick of melted butter into it.

She claims that the butter aids in the formation of the crust.

Drummond then pours the crumbs into a foil pan that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.

Drummond makes his filling with three 8-ounce cream cheese packages.

She sets aside a few minutes for the cream cheese to soften at room temperature.

In a mixer, she adds cream cheese, 12 cup sugar, 12 teaspoon vanilla, 4 eggs, and 12 cup sour cream.

She pours the mixture over the pie crust after mixing all of the ingredients.

Here’s where you’ll find the complete ingredient list as well as instructions.

Drummond claims that this recipe will “change your cheesecake life,” and that after making it, she will never make a crust for a cheesecake again.

The crust is eliminated in Drummond’s burnt cheesecake with blackberries.

The crust is made from the cheesecake.

You’ll need a total of 5 ingredients…

