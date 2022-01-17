Best Fatherhood Quotes from Eli Manning: I ‘Enjoy Every Moment’

Eli Manning’s Best Fatherhood Quotes: I ‘Enjoy Every Moment’

Eli Manning, a former professional football player, is a big fan of fatherhood and has spoken fondly of his and Abby McGrew’s four children over the years.

Ava, the athlete’s eldest daughter, was born in 2011 to him and his college sweetheart, and the couple married in Mexico three years later.

Lucy, the couple’s second child, was born the same year as their wedding.

Caroline was born in 2015, and their baby brother arrived in February of this year, making her a big sister.

After 16 seasons in the NFL, the former New York Giants quarterback retired nearly a year after his son was born.

The team’s Chairman and Executive Vice President Steve Tisch said at the time, “We are proud to have called Eli Manning our quarterback for so many years.”

“With two Super Bowl titles on the field and his philanthropic work off the field, Eli leaves a timeless legacy that has inspired and impacted so many people.”

Eli has given so much to our team and community, and we are grateful for everything he has done.

He’ll always be a colossus among colossi.”

Peyton Manning, the younger brother of the University of Mississippi graduate, retired in 2016 after 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The author of The Manning: A Father, His Sons, and a Football Legacy has twin sons and a daughter with his wife, Ashley Thompson.

In March of 2011, Marshal and Mosley arrived.

He and Eli have always been “very close,” especially when it comes to raising their children.

In 2014, the two-time Super Bowl champion told Parents magazine, “Every week, we always talk about our kids when we talk.”

“We also talk about the kids’ activities or the new walker or toy we got them.

We share tips and discuss the kids’ favorite cartoons, foods, snacks, and treats.”

Continue reading for more of Eli Manning’s parenting quotes, which range from lessons learned from his father, Archie Manning, to his daughters’ love of football.

