Best movies, TV series, originals, and documentaries to stream on Netflix UK in January 2022

In January, the streaming service will release The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, Hype House, Ozark series 4 and Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

When Elsa, a Parisian, becomes enamored with her ex, her best friends secretly hire a male escort to assist her in moving on.

However, their strategy appears to be working too well.

Gourmet chefs must use mystery ingredients determined by members of the public in head-to-head cook-off competitions.

As the new term begins at Elite Way School, a familiar foe – The Lodge, a secret society – threatens to derail the first-years’ musical ambitions.

In this epic fantasy based on the online game, a conflicted but brave Dragon Knight must use the power of the dragon within to stop a deadly demon.

A mother with a troubled past works at a nightclub in cosmopolitan 1950s Istanbul in order to reconnect with and help the rebellious daughter she couldn’t raise.

Get an inside look at the most talked-about celebrities on social media as they navigate love, fame, and friendship while creating content and living together.

Undercover agents pose as a couple at a campground where a drug lord spends his weekends to infiltrate his operation.

Real-life events inspired this piece.

Yoh Asakura, a medium, enters a battle tournament held every 500 years, competing against other shamans for the title of all-powerful Shaman King.

A dedicated journalist relentlessly pursues the truth about a government corruption scandal, despite powerful adversaries attempting to derail her investigation.

A newspaper writer, struggling to come to terms with his wife’s death, adopts a gruff new persona in an attempt to push away those who are trying to help.

An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and finds herself sucked into a mystery involving the director’s disappearance and a demonic cult.

In this animated dark comedy, a poor family, an anxious developer, and a irritated landlady are all drawn to the same mysterious house across different eras.

An ex-cop sent to infiltrate a prison while investigating a kidnapping finds himself surrounded by dangerous felons who have no idea who he is.

Welcome to a culinary extravaganza, a visual tribute to Mexico’s culinary ingenuity and the odd and delectable flavors that are worth the stomach aches.

