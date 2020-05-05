Best of British! How one supermarket is helping the UK farmers who produce the finest British food

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Now more than ever we’re spending more time thinking about our next meal. But, luckily for us, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to delicious, seasonal British produce.

From Sunday lunches piled high with crispy roast potatoes and oh so succulent British beef, to Eton mess topped with gorgeous strawberries, our homegrown heroes are enough to make anyone’s mouth water.

But making these dishes perfect is all down to the quality of the ingredients we use and, let’s face it, British produce is often the best – especially during spring, when everything from our veg to our meats are at their most delicious.

In uncertain times such as these, it’s more important than ever to have access to the homegrown produce we can rely on to put a smile on all our faces. However, it’s not just our tummies that stand to benefit.

Marks & Spencer, the high street stalwart that has championed British-sourced goods since it first opened its doors back in 1884, has a long heritage working with British farmers, helping them produce fantastic seasonal products for us all to enjoy.

And now, while many businesses across the country struggle in the face of this seemingly unending crisis, M&S is ensuring its trusted suppliers are staying in the green and that we, as a nation, can continue to buy the very best 100% British produce – from asparagus and plump strawberries, to grass-fed beef…

So, how is it possible for one retailer to not only keep our cupboards stocked with top quality homegrown ingredients, but to help prop up more than 10,000 British farms and growers, too?

Well, one of the more tangible ways that Marks & Spencer has adapted in the face of the pandemic is by launching its new food boxes, with products to cook now, keep in the freezer or send to loved ones and vulnerable family members to make sure they have everything they need.

The Basics Box (available for £35) offers tea, pasta and sauces, loo rolls and more, while the Meat Box (£45) comprises a mouthwatering selection of fine British cuts from M&S Select farms, including Aberdeen angus beef burgers, rump steaks and succulent pork sausages*.

Steve McLean, head of Agriculture & Fisheries at M&S thinks the benefit of the boxes are two-fold. He says, ‘It’s reassuring for many vulnerable people to know that they can still get hold of quality products without necessarily venturing outdoors. Not only that, but the boxes help out our farmers and growers too, as they use more of their produce, thereby increasing demand while reducing waste.’

But that’s not all Marks & Spencer is doing to keep Britain going…

M&S’s food boxes are a small part of a very big plan to keep Britain’s finest farmers and growers thriving during this difficult time.

Luckily, this is second nature to a retailer such as Marks & Spencer, who have celebrated top quality British produce throughout their 136-year history.

‘We have a very proud, long history in supporting UK agriculture,’ explains 52-year-old Steve McLean. ‘In fact, many of the farms in our M&S family are on their second or even third generation farmer since they started working with us.’

Steve’s role guarantees that only the best British farmers supply Marks & Spencer, a process that involves regularly checking in with farmers to make sure the retailer’s strict quality controls are constantly being met. So, as customers, we can be safe in the knowledge that beef from M&S, supplied by farmers such as Northumberland-based Henry Ryle, has been cared for to the highest welfare standards.

This also means being accountable for every stage of production, and M&S ensure that all of its beef can be traced by DNA back to the original farm and animal. This is an important factor as our society not only becomes increasingly aware of the importance of knowing where food comes from, but of understanding how it’s grown and created, too.

This practice has made this high street favourite industry leading in the quality of the food it offers customers. But how is this model working in the current climate, where lockdown is forcing each and every one of us to keep our distance?

‘The lockdown has obviously hampered our ability to interact physically with our farmers,’ explains Steve, ‘but we’ve been making the most of virtual conferencing facilities so that we can maintain that important face-to-face contact.’

He continues: ‘It’s paramount for us that we continue supporting these farms to keep them in business, so maintaining this contact and keeping measures in place is key. If our farmers are supported, we have a supply chain that supports our local farmers and provides the highest quality fresh food for the nation.’

This symbiotic relationship between retailer and supplier has really come to the fore since the lockdown. Where many farmers across the UK have seen a fall in profit as the food and hospitality industries have been curbed by COVID-19, Marks & Spencer has stepped up to protect its family of producers in some innovative ways.

For example, within its beef sector, M&S has actually increased supplier demand by a staggering 5 per cent – an amazing feat.

Steve explains how: ‘As demand from sectors such as hospitality has dramatically reduced, we’ve taken steps to better utilise more of each and every animal, making up the shortfall and buying more from our farmers.’

In essence, while restaurants and other businesses aren’t buying their usual cuts, Steve and the team are ensuring as little meat as possible is wasted and using more of it across M&S’s food products.

Steve says: ‘This is working so well that we’re actually requiring more animals than usual every week since the pandemic began. In fact, during the initial lockdown period where we first saw customers stocking up on foods, we were needing more animals than we ever have done before every week to meet demand, which is supporting our farmers.’

Dairy is another area in which Marks & Spencer is bucking the trend. Not only are M&S’s dairy farms the only ones in the UK which are RSPCA-assured**, they also pay their famers more for their milk than any other national retailer.

Steve believes the 21-year-old Milk Pledge model is protecting dairy farmers during this difficult period. ‘This model allows us to set an independent price for the milk we buy from our farms,’ explains Steve, ‘so as our volume has grown over time, we’ve been able to pass those volumes back and help our dairy farmers grow and invest with us.’

The model, which sees M&S pay its farmers more for their milk than any other retailers, provides long-term stability to farmers – such as Tim Lock, a second-generation dairy farmer for M&S – so they’re able to keep investing in their animals and implement the highest standards even during the toughest times. All while not wasting any milk.

Tim comments: ‘This has been one of the most difficult periods for many dairy farmers up and down the country, as our cows still need to be milked despite changes in customer demand and restaurant and cafe closures.

‘We are fortunate to be part of the M&S Milk Pool, and knowing that we’ll always receive a fair and stable milk price gives us the confidence that we will not only pull through this challenging time, but we can continue to invest in our businesses for the years to come, too.’

Steve is extraordinarily proud of the M&S family during these trying times. ‘Our farmers are doing fantastic work and are even helping their local communities as well as keeping our shelves stocked,’ explains Steve. ‘M&S relies on more than 10,000 farming businesses across the UK but they rely on us too, so you can help support them by buying British wherever possible.

‘Throughout our stores,’ he continues, ‘we continue to highlight our Best of British products, so when you’re shopping, you can easily find great-tasting homegrown produce, but also know that buying it supports our farmers and helps them to continue producing the unbeatable quality foods we all love.’

*Maximum order of one M&S Meat Box per customer.

**https://corporate.marksandspencer.com/media/press-releases/2017/dairy-farms-become-rspca-assured