Best Sci-Fi and Horror Movies or TV Shows to Buy on Black Friday in 2021

With Halloween behind us, the 2021 holiday season is heating up, with Thanksgiving and Black Friday approaching quickly.

Many people will be looking for good deals on gifts for their loved ones as a result of this.

If you know someone who enjoys science fiction and horror films or television shows, you might want to pick up a Blu-ray or two that will make them scream with delight.

Perhaps you simply don’t know what to get them and are concerned about accidentally giving them something they don’t like or already have.

Don’t worry, we’ve got some recommendations that are sure to please all sci-fi and horror fans.

For starters, Amazon is a great place to find Blu-rays of movies and TV shows for your loved ones who are into the macabre.

Best Buy is another great place to go for physical versions of TV shows and movies, and they even have some new steelbook options that movie buffs will love.

If all of the options are just too much for you, we hope you’ll let us at PopCulture.com help you out with some suggestions below!

We’ll begin with Paramount’s Blu-ray collection of the first eight Friday the 13th films.

This box set will delight any horror fan, from the first slasher to The Final Chapter.

It even includes fully remastered versions of the first four films in the series, allowing viewers to see all of the jump scares and bloody kills in greater detail.

Check out Amazon for more details on this product.

Star Trek is perhaps the most revered science-fiction franchise.

The series’ devoted fanbase of Trekkies has helped it become a massively successful sci-fi phenomenon over the course of its more than five decades of adventures.

With this colorful Blu-ray collection, fans can relive the beloved first four films in the franchise — STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE, STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN, STAR TREK III: THE SEARCH FOR SPOCK, and STAR TREK IV: THE VOYAGE HOME — as well as 4K Ultra HD restorations.

Go to for more information on this title…

