Best Self Tanners—Ranked

Happy National Tanning Day! When the weather surpasses 70 degrees, we’re suddenly all too aware of our pasty winter thighs. Hear us out: There’s absolutely nothing wrong with showing off your beautiful porcelain skin, but everyone has their personal preferences when it comes to baring their midriffs, shoulders and legs come spring. If you’re into being tan, don’t suffer the damage of the sun—or worse yet, tanning beds—and look into self tanners instead.

We get it: You don’t want to end up looking orange like an Oompa Loompa by forgoing a professional spray tan. But the good news is we’re kind of self-tanning experts around here. It’s no secret that lots of products on the market aren’t great, but we do know of some stand-outs. The top performers approved by us are ranked below.

—Originally published April 7, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT