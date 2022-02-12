Best Super Bowl National Anthem Performances of All Time: Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Whitney Houston

With Jhené Aiko singing “America the Beautiful,” Mickey Guyton performing the national anthem, and Dr. Phil performing the halftime show, Super Bowl LVI has already proven to be one of the most entertaining nights of the year.

With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J Blige performing at the halftime show, the event is far more than just a football game.

Why not look back at the best renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in honor of the nation’s biggest sports competition of the season while watching Joe Burrow and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams?

Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood, both country crooners, wowed the audience with their national anthem performances in 2017 and 2010, respectively, while Kelly Clarkson nailed it in 2012.

Then there’s Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, and the late Whitney Houston, who all have flawless renditions of the song over the years.

All of those and more of the best Super Bowl national anthem performances can be found in the video above (and, more importantly, can be heard).

On Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m., NBC will broadcast Super Bowl LVI.

ET

