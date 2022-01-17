Bethenny Frankel Proved Her Bikini Body Gets Better With Age 20 Times: Photos

Bethenny Frankel Proved Her Bikini Body Gets Better With Age 20 Times: Pics

The 51-year-old Real Housewives of New York alum is known for her witty one-liners, her successful Skinnygirl brand, and her remarkable ability to keep her body in top shape.

Frankel, like former foe Kelly Bensimon, is no stranger to flaunting her sexy swimwear on social media.

The reality star’s 2.2 million Instagram followers have a good handle on the entrepreneur’s swimwear collection — and her insanely impressive six-pack.

The Big Shot With Bethenny host can almost always be counted on to post a bikini photo while on vacation or taking a well-deserved day off by the pool.

The best part is that she frequently debuts new swimsuit designs and enjoys surprising her fans with a unique print.

Frankel and her lifestyle brand have a sizable following, but she also has a slew of detractors who question her weight.

“I feel like, who cares, they are always going to say something,” the mother of one said during an appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show in 2015.

I do have a Skinnygirl brand, so I’m going to get smacked.”

The BStrong founder, on the other hand, has no qualms about clapping back at trolls who make uninvited comments about her body.

She told critics to “f–k off” after she posted a video of herself eating an ice cream sundae in February 2019.

She had previously posted a photo of a triple cheeseburger with the caption, “People tell me to eat a cheeseburger (or three) Then what?”

Every critic has a devoted follower in the New York native.

An Instagram user commented on a bikini-clad photo of Frankel and Hoda Kotb from November 2019: “Dang Bethenny you have the body of a 20-year-old.”

Another fan wrote, “You two are beautiful inside and out!”

And there are plenty more iconic swimwear moments to come! Scroll down to see some of Frankel’s sexiest bikini photos from the past few years.

