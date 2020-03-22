Bethenny Frankel to donate 500K masks to medical staff in desperate need amid COVID-19 shortages

Bethenny Frankel has revealed she’s donating 500,000 N95 masks to medical professionals.

The 49-year-old has been working alongside hospitals and clinics all around the United States and will be providing masks to those at high risk for contracting coronavirus.

She took to social media to update her fans on her disaster relief mission and reveled she had now been cleared by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to provide the masks via her organisation, BStrong.

‘We’re in touch with hospitals nationwide who are desperately seeking masks in EVERY state,’ she shared, adding that she was both ‘manufacturing and shipping.’

Bethenny revealed on Saturday that her number had gone up from a 10,000 to 150K+ mask commitment.

‘#BStrong has now committed to 150k+ masks to be distributed to Mass. General, UCLA, Cedars Sinai, Mt. Sinai, NYU, Newton Wellesley, and more hospitals all over the country – this is because of YOU!’ she wrote on social media.

‘Thousands of dollars are coming in by the minute and we need to keep it going! Our healthcare workers cannot protect themselves and need support.’

She added that her charitable organisation would also be donating some kits for health workers during this global pandemic.

‘We are also donating #coronakits to healthcare workers who need hydration, sanitization, and immune building supplies. #THISISACRISIS.’

She continued: ‘Without our doctors and nurses, who would take care of us when we or our family members get sick? As always 100% of the funds we raise go towards the effort’

Bethenny also made it a point on Sunday morning to tell her 2.1 million followers that she had six assistants helping her ensure that masks were also being distributed to smaller hospitals as well.

‘The mask task is my b***h right now,’ she added.

She also noted that that FEMA had now agreed for hospitals to source their own masks and get fully reimbursed, since their was now such a shortage.

‘Hospitals, come to us. We have masks, we’re manufacturing them by the minute, and then you can get reimbursed.’

‘So if you’re in a hospital in Philadelphia, if you’re a hospital in Washington, if you’re the President of the hospital, I’ll get on the phone with you and decide how many masks you need right now and then you can bill FEMA.’

The former Real Housewives of New York star also spoke about how celebrities were getting their coronavirus test results back faster.

‘I don’t know, I don’t have an answer for you,’ she shared.

‘I was sick as a dog two weeks ago with no answers for 10 days and had a splitting headache and didn’t go to a very good friend’s wedding cause I thought I had it so I just kept myself alone and in my room and I don’t have an answer for you.’

There are currently 12,322 cases of coronavirus in New York alone.

Around the US, the are currently 28,650 cases and there have been nearly 350 deaths.