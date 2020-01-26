Betty Gilpin to Play Ann Coulter in Impeachment: American Crime Story: See the Full Cast So Far

The cast for Impeachment: American Crime Story is only getting better by the day.

Glow star Betty Gilpin has now joined the cast as Ann Coulter, the conservative media pundit who wrote a book about the Clinton impeachment and was a syndicated columnist in the ’90s.

Gilpin joins a cast that’s already extremely impressive, led by Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

Clive Owen will play Bill Clinton, and it was announced on Wednesday that Billy Eichner will play Matt Drudge, creator of the Drudge Report, the news aggregation site that broke the news of the Monica Lewinsky scandal in 1998.

The show, the third installment in FX and Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, will “explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency,” per FX.

Production won’t begin for a couple of months, but Sarah Paulson said she has already spoken to Monica Lewinsky, who serves as a producer on the series.

“It’s like anything, anytime you’re playing a real person, even if you’re playing a person who could arguably be considered a villain in a story, you still feel the responsibility to get it right for the piece as a whole. You can’t soft-pedal anything just because you as an actor want to be liked, so having Monica around just further implements that feeling and responsibility and need to get it as accurately told as possible,” she said of playing Linda Tripp.

There are currently discussions happening about the prosthetics Paulson will have to wear to make her look more like the former civil servant.

Paulson also confirmed Gilpin’s casting with praise hands and heart emojis, which was pretty much also our reaction.

You can see the entire cast so far below!

Impeachment: American Crime Story was originally set to premiere in September, but will likely be delayed. It will start shooting in March.