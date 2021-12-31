Betty White, a well-known actress, has died at the age of 99.

Betty White, a legendary actress, has died at the age of 99.

Betty White, the legendary actress, died at her home in December, just days before her 100th birthday.

Betty White, who died just days before her 100th birthday, was a Hollywood legend.

The legendary actress, who wowed audiences as Rose Nylund on seven seasons of The Golden Girls, died on Friday, Dec. 1 at her home in Los Angeles.

Betty’s agent, Jeff Witjas, confirmed to People, “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she’d live forever.”

“I’ll miss her terribly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

Betty didn’t seem to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

She was sure she’d see him again.”

While authorities have yet to confirm her identity, they told E! News that they responded to a death investigation at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. “We’re currently there at scene and there is no foul play,” they said.

“It appears to be a simple case of a natural death.”

White, who turned 99 this year, used her Instagram story to commemorate the occasion.

She wrote, “Would you believe it?!!”

“It’s my 99th birthday, so I can stay up as late as I want without asking,” White wrote alongside a video clip from her “lost series” The Pet Set.

“I’m just so proud of the “Pet Set,”‘ she went on to say.

“I hope everyone is fine and safe.

We’ll make it.”

More information will be released as it becomes available…

